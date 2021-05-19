UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.