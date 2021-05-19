UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.82.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

