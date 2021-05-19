Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $388,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,824 shares of company stock worth $52,005,870. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.