Unigestion Holding SA Sells 5,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.