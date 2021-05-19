Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay Acquires 100,000 Shares

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,434,494 shares in the company, valued at C$1,032,553.86.

Shares of Unigold stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. Unigold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$24.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

