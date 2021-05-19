Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5159 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Unilever has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of UL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. Unilever has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

