Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

UL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,142. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

