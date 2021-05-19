Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

