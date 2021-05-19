United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) Financial Review

STERIS (NYSE:STE) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STERIS and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

STERIS currently has a consensus target price of $223.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than United Health Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STERIS and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $3.03 billion 5.52 $407.61 million $5.64 34.74 United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Risk & Volatility

STERIS has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STERIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 13.97% 14.44% 9.32% United Health Products N/A N/A -8,666.57%

Summary

STERIS beats United Health Products on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, such as instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; custom process improvement consulting services; and outsourced instrument sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

