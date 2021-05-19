Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.89

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 57622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 885,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 573,518 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 217.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 222,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.