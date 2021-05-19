Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2,194.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,501,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $919.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

