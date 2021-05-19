Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 660,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $161.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

