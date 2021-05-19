Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,540 shares of company stock worth $2,011,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

