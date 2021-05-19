US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 439.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

