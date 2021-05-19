US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $10,740,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 80,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terminix Global news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Terminix Global stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 194.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

