US Bancorp DE Has $620,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

