US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,554,089.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

