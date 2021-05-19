US Bancorp DE Purchases 972 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Santori & Peters raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

