UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.82. UWM Holdings Co. Class shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 213,073 shares.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

