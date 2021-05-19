Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.77 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. Vai has a market capitalization of $104.63 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 110,728,733 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

