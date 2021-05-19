Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,253,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $234.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

