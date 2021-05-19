Valley Brook Capital Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 868,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,059 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after acquiring an additional 152,596 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

VZ stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.