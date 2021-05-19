Valley Brook Capital Group Reduces Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Valley Brook Capital Group reduced its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

