Vancity Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 174,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

