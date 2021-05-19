Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.58. 94,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

