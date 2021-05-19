Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 330,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.