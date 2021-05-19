Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

