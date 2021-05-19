Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

