Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $14.58 or 0.00038738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $246,049.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 829,679 coins and its circulating supply is 644,519 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

