Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.71 million.

VREX stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,047. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $974.64 million, a P/E ratio of -43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.