Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 112,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,856. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.