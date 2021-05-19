Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) were up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 61,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,585,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

