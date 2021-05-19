Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. Ventas has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

