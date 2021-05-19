Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.