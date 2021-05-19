VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stake Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VER opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

