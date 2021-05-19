Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

