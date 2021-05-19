VestChain (VEST) Market Capitalization Hits $6.05 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VestChain has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $43.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VestChain has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.01061091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00094305 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (VEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

