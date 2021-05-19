Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:CKSNF remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

