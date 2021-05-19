VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VIAO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,741. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

