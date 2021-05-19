VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-$55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

VIAO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 20,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.