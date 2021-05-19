Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Summit Materials worth $52,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $9,308,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $9,030,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.