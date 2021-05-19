Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 435.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $49,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

