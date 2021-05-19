Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 393,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of MKS Instruments worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $176.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.07 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

