Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $50,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 384,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE HR opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.