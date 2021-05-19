Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

