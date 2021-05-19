View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIEW. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of View stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. View has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in View stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

