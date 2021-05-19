Vijaya Gadde Sells 14,470 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,437,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,682,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.