Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCISY. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

