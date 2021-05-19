Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.71). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

