Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $348,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.